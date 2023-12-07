Russia says White House is "demonising" it to win over Congress
07-12-2023
The Kremlin accused the White House on Thursday of playing the Russian threat card in order to secure money from Congress, after President Joe Biden said Russia would eventually attack a NATO member country unless it was defeated in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden wanted to "continue burning taxpayers' money in the furnace of war".
He accused the White House of demonising Russia and said that, if Washington were to stop backing Kyiv, all other Western countries would also turn away from it.
