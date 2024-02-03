"Should not become shadow of Hemant govt": BJP's Amar Bauri after Champai Soren become CM

Taking a dig at the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren, BJP leader and LoP of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri, said that instead of becoming the shadow of the previous government led by Hemant Soren, the new chief minister should serve the people of the state. Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Friday.

Referring to this, Bauri said, "He (Champai Soren) should use this opportunity to serve the people and the state rather than becoming the shadow of the previous government led by Hemant Soren." After the swearing-in of Champai Soren several legislators of the ruling alliance left for Hyderabad where they are in a five star hotel. The alliance has taken the step to keep their MLAs safe from alleged poaching efforts

Congress state party president Rajesh Thakur said, "When 'chaukidaar' becomes a 'chor', one has to be cautious of its own people. So, there is not an issue with that. We have had such a big victory after a lot of struggle. When MLAs want to be together and face the Vote of Confidence together, what is the issue with it?...You have seen that governments with a majority have been tweeted...So, we are doing this as per strategy. We have benefitted from this strategy and we will benefit in future too...When a CM can betray his own MLAs - in Bihar - all of these should be taken care of..." In the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29; its ally, the Congress, has 17 seats, while the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through a floor test.

On the opposition bench, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 26 seats, AJSU has 3, while Independents and others have 3 MLAs. One seat in the assembly is vacant. Meanwhile on Friday, Hemant Soren was sent to five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate on Friday by the High Court in connection with an alleged land scam case.

Speaking on the five-day ED custody of former CM and JMM chief Hemant Soren, BJP leader and LoP of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Amar Kumar Bauri said that the central agency is conducting the probe and they welcome the decision. "We have nothing to say on matters of court or probes done by the central agencies. They are conducting the probe because of the power they have. We welcome the decision," he said.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED after several summonses in the alleged land scam case and several hours of questioning on Wednesday night. The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crore. (ANI)

