"Anger against DMK govt on rise with each passing day": BJP's TN chief Annamalai

Hitting out at the DMK government a day after a prominent leader from the ruling ally Congress switched sides, the BJP's Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai on Sunday said the MK Stalin-led regime was facing public ire with each passing day. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the BJP leader, who is the party's poster boy in a state where it has yet to make any electoral inroads, said, "The public anger against the DMK government is on the rise every single day."

"As we speak, the Delhi Police Narcotics Cell has busted a Rs 2,000 crore drug smuggling attempt. The kingpin is a member of the DMK's NRI cell. The main accused in drug smuggling appears in photographs with CM MK Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin and the first family," he added. Annamalai was referring to the international drug trafficking gang that was busted in a joint operation conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

According to NCB, the mastermind of the international drug trafficking gang was identified as a Tamil film producer who is on the run. Annamalai alleged that ever since DMK formed the government, drug abuse has been on the rise in the state.

"We are demanding a thorough probe into this and the CM should direct the state police to fully cooperate with the Delhi Police in this probe and issue a white paper after the probe, about the connection of the accused with the first family," he said. On his 'En Maan En Makkal' padayatra, Annamalai said every BJP worker is looking forward to the concluding function of the padayatra in Palladam, which is likely to be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The 'En Maan En Makkal' padayatra reached the 232nd constituency today and two more constituencies will be covered by the day after tomorrow. Each of us is looking forward to the concluding function in Palladam where PM Narendra Modi is expected to participate. We believe this is going to be a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics," he said. The BJP state chief said PM Modi, who is set to embark on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, will join the padayatra on February 27 while also attending several events on February 28.

According to sources, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a massive rally in Palladam, marking the conclusion of the Yatra. BJP national president JP Nadda joined the yatra in Chennai when it completed 200 constituencies earlier this month. Union Minister Amit Shah flagged off the six-month-long padayatra in Rameshwaram in July, last year.

A sizeable presence of BJP State District Union executives, party members, and the general public was observed during the pada yatra. During the launch, Shah said 'En Mann, En Makkal' is aimed at making Tamil Nadu free from dynastic politics and corruption and improving the law and order situation in the state.

"This is not only a political yatra. The "En Mann En Makkal" (My Land, My People) Yatra is a yatra aimed at taking Tamil, the native tongue of the Makkal across the globe. It is aimed at ridding Tamil Nadu of dynastic politics and corruption and improving the law and order situation in the state. It is a yatra to end corruption and start development," Shah said. (ANI)

