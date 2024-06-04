Akhilesh Yadav's Meteoric Rise: SP's Victory in Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party triumphed in Uttar Pradesh, reducing the dominance of the BJP. Winning or leading in 37 seats, the SP's success along with the INDIA bloc's support curtailed the BJP's past stronghold. Yadav's inclusive campaign strategy focused on Dalits, Muslims, and non-Yadav OBCs.
Akhilesh Yadav's political fortunes surged dramatically on Tuesday as his Samajwadi Party (SP) delivered a significant blow to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh.
By evening, the SP had clinched or led in 37 parliamentary seats. The BJP, which had claimed 62 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, saw their tally reduced to 33 with results still pouring in.
The SP's resounding performance, bolstered by the six seats secured by the INDIA bloc partner Congress, emerged as a pivotal force in containing the BJP-led NDA this time. Notably, the BJP had previously mocked the alliance between Congress's Rahul Gandhi and SP's Akhilesh Yadav as "Do Ladkon Ki Jodi" (pair of two boys), but the "UP boys" have now outmaneuvered the NDA in India's most populous state.
