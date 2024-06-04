Left Menu

Jharkhand's Verdict: A Reflection on INDIA Bloc and BJP's Battle

The INDIA bloc in Jharkhand claims a significant win against the BJP's ambitious goal of 400 seats. Despite BJP's leads, Jharkhand's CM Champai Soren sees the results as a reflection of anti-NDA sentiment. Both Congress and JMM leaders emphasize the electorate's distrust in BJP policies.

Updated: 04-06-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 22:43 IST
In a gripping political contest, India's Jharkhand state witnessed a significant shift as the INDIA bloc countered BJP's bold 'abki baar 400 paar' slogan. The results show BJP leading in eight Lok Sabha seats, but losing ground compared to its 2019 tally.

Champai Soren, Jharkhand's Chief Minister, interpreted the voter turnout as a repudiation of the NDA government, notably the BJP. 'I respect this mandate. The BJP could not even reach the majority mark, which had claimed to win 400 seats in the country. People have given them a befitting reply,' he stated.

In contrast, Jharkhand BJP leaders, including opposition leader Amar Kumar Bauri, argued that the mandate reflects public sentiment against corruption and dynastic politics. 'Despite the Congress and its allies attempting to set a false narrative, they could not stop the BJP from forming the government at the Centre,' Bauri noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

