Sharad Pawar Lauds Ayodhya for Defeating BJP's Temple Politics

NCP leader Sharad Pawar applauded Ayodhya residents for rejecting BJP's temple-centric politics in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking in Baramati, Pawar highlighted the BJP's seat reduction from over 300 to 240. He credited the public's wisdom for this outcome and stressed that democracy thrives on collective conscience.

Updated: 11-06-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:55 IST
In a compelling commentary, Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) leader, extolled the people of Ayodhya for their role in defeating BJP's temple politics in the latest Lok Sabha elections. Addressing traders in Baramati, Pawar underscored a notable seat reduction for BJP—from over 300 to just 240.

Pawar interpreted this electoral shift as a testament to the sagacity of the electorate, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. "The results showcase a dip of 60 seats for BJP, largely influenced by the discerning verdict from Uttar Pradesh voters," he stated.

Pawar's remarks highlighted his anticipation of the temple issue dominating the election and his admiration for the electorate's decision to cast their votes based on broader issues. He emphasized that democracy endures not because of political structures but due to the 'collective conscience' of the people.

