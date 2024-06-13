Left Menu

Pema Khandu Takes Oath as Arunachal Pradesh CM for Third Term

Pema Khandu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term. The ceremony, held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, saw the presence of several prominent political figures. Eleven other MLAs were also inducted as ministers in the new cabinet.

Pema Khandu took the oath as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday. This significant event further solidifies Khandu's leadership in the state.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by notable figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. The event, held at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, underscored the extensive support Khandu enjoys from the party's top brass.

Additionally, eleven other MLAs were sworn in as ministers. The cabinet includes Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, widow of former CM Kalikho Pul. Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, and the new cabinet features eight fresh faces. Later in the day, portfolios will be allocated, followed by the first cabinet meeting of the new government.

