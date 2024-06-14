Left Menu

World Leaders Converge on Switzerland for Ukraine Peace Talks

Switzerland is hosting an international peace conference this weekend to discuss Ukraine, although Russia, the aggressor in the conflict, will not be attending. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government pushed for Russia's exclusion, but Switzerland hopes for future Russian participation. The summit will focus on themes from Zelenskyy's 10-point peace formula.

World leaders are descending upon Switzerland this weekend to deliberate on the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. Notably absent is Russia, the initiator of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration has decisively excluded Russia from the talks, but Swiss officials remain hopeful for its inclusion in the future.

The conference, set for Saturday and Sunday, aligns with elements of Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan unveiled in late 2022. The summit aims to symbolically galvanize international support and demonstrate resistance against Russian aggression.

A key challenge for the summit is discussing peace initiatives without Russia's participation. The conflict has already led to international sanctions against Russia and rising NATO-Moscow tensions, while Russian forces continue to make strategic gains. The gathering at Buergenstock Resort will illuminate global efforts to resolve the crisis.

