World Leaders Converge on Switzerland for Ukraine Peace Talks

World leaders are descending upon Switzerland this weekend to deliberate on the first steps toward peace in Ukraine. Notably absent is Russia, the initiator of the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's administration has decisively excluded Russia from the talks, but Swiss officials remain hopeful for its inclusion in the future.

The conference, set for Saturday and Sunday, aligns with elements of Zelenskyy's 10-point peace plan unveiled in late 2022. The summit aims to symbolically galvanize international support and demonstrate resistance against Russian aggression.

A key challenge for the summit is discussing peace initiatives without Russia's participation. The conflict has already led to international sanctions against Russia and rising NATO-Moscow tensions, while Russian forces continue to make strategic gains. The gathering at Buergenstock Resort will illuminate global efforts to resolve the crisis.

