Dipak Majumder Sworn in as Ramnagar MLA After BJP Victory
Dipak Majumder, who triumphed in the Ramnagar assembly bypolls representing the BJP, took the oath as an MLA at a modest ceremony in the Assembly building. Administered the oath by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, the event was attended by notable figures including Chief Minister Manik Saha and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.
Majumder clinched the seat by defeating INDIA bloc candidate Ratan Das by a significant margin of 18,000 votes on April 19. Previously, he had run unsuccessfully for the Khowai assembly seat in 2018, before winning the mayoral election in Agartala in 2022.
