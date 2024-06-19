Dipak Majumder Sworn in as Ramnagar MLA After BJP Victory

Dipak Majumder, who recently secured a victory in the Ramnagar assembly bypolls on a BJP ticket, has been sworn in as MLA. The modest ceremony took place at the Assembly building on Wednesday.

Administered by Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, the oath of office ceremony was graced by Chief Minister Manik Saha, numerous cabinet members, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman.

Majumder clinched the seat by defeating INDIA bloc candidate Ratan Das by a significant margin of 18,000 votes on April 19. Previously, he had run unsuccessfully for the Khowai assembly seat in 2018, before winning the mayoral election in Agartala in 2022.

