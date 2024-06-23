Left Menu

BJP Urges INDIA Bloc to Repent Hooch Tragedy Silence

The BJP criticized the INDIA bloc for their silence on the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu, urging them to show repentance by observing a moment of silence. The BJP's Patra accused the state government of being complicit and criticized Chief Minister Stalin for his lack of response.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:39 IST
  • India

The BJP on Sunday sharply criticized the INDIA bloc for their silence regarding the hooch tragedy in DMK-led Tamil Nadu. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra urged alliance leaders to gather at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex for a moment of silence in memory of those who lost their lives.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Patra also targeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, demanding clarification on whether he was complicit in the incident in Kallakurichi district. 'More than 56 people have died, many belonging to the Dalit community,' Patra said. 'This is state-sponsored murder, and yet Congress and DMK leaders remain silent.'

Patra criticized the absence of any official statement from the Chief Minister, pointing out that Stalin had not visited the bereaved families. He alleged that the district collector initially denied the deaths due to political pressure, worsening the tragedy. 'Shouldn't the CM come out with a statement?,' he asked.

