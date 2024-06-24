Left Menu

Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership: A Historic Milestone

Ukraine is moving towards Western integration as EU leaders agree to start entry negotiations. Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna highlights the significance of this step, asserting Ukraine's commitment to the process amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. The country aims to join the EU by 2030, emphasizing crucial reforms and European aspirations.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-06-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 11:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path towards Western integration, as the European Union agreed to kick off membership talks this week, according to Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

In her first interview since becoming chief EU negotiator, Stefanishyna expressed the significance of this step, describing it as a "big day" for Ukraine. The agreement, reached Friday, overcame opposition from Hungary and has been lauded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "historic step."

Stefanishyna emphasized Ukraine's dedication to the process without seeking exceptions, despite ongoing conflict with Russia. Having formally applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine aims to join the bloc by 2030, focusing on vital reforms and long-held European ambitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

