Ukraine’s Path to EU Membership: A Historic Milestone

Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path towards Western integration, as the European Union agreed to kick off membership talks this week, according to Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

In her first interview since becoming chief EU negotiator, Stefanishyna expressed the significance of this step, describing it as a "big day" for Ukraine. The agreement, reached Friday, overcame opposition from Hungary and has been lauded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a "historic step."

Stefanishyna emphasized Ukraine's dedication to the process without seeking exceptions, despite ongoing conflict with Russia. Having formally applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine aims to join the bloc by 2030, focusing on vital reforms and long-held European ambitions.

