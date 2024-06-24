Left Menu

Congress Reinforces Strategy for Crucial Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Congress began its strategy consultations for the Jharkhand Assembly elections with significant deliberations between party leaders. Similar strategic sessions are planned for other poll-bound states, including Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing social justice and voter engagement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 21:34 IST
The Congress on Monday initiated its strategy consultations for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections slated later this year, aiming to strengthen its organizational framework and voter engagement. These strategic sessions, also planned for Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, underscore the party's emphasis on social justice and public inclusion.

Leading the discussions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, focused on key issues concerning water, land, forest, and the tribal society of Jharkhand. Kharge accused the BJP of undermining Jharkhand's identity through divisive politics, calling on every Congress worker to engage closely with the electorate in the upcoming polls.

Key state leaders, including Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, participated in the meeting. Following their Lok Sabha polls performance, the Congress leadership has proactively planned these meetings, with the Jharkhand Assembly's tenure ending on January 5, 2025. Similar strategic consultations will continue throughout the week for other states, reinforcing the party's dedication to social justice and electoral readiness.

