Historic Election Looms as Lok Sabha Prepares to Vote for Speaker

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a rare election for its Speaker, an event not seen since 1976. Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been put forward as the opposition candidate against NDA's Om Birla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for failing to assure the opposition about their claim to the Deputy Speaker's post.

While elections for the Speaker's position were common before Independence, such contests have been notably scarce in Independent India, occurring only in 1952, 1967, and 1976. In those years, elections saw notable figures like G V Mavalankar, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, and Baliram Bhagat becoming Speaker.

Since Independence, only a few, including M A Ayyangar and G M C Balayogi, have managed to retain the Speaker's post in consecutive terms. G M C Balayogi was notably re-elected as Speaker of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha before his untimely death in 2002.

As Tuesday approaches, the Congress has put forward its eight-term member Kodikunnil Suresh for the Speaker's post, despite an appeal from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for the opposition to reconsider their decision.

