Left Menu

Historic Election Looms as Lok Sabha Prepares to Vote for Speaker

The Lok Sabha will witness its first Speaker's election since 1976. Congress's Kodikunnil Suresh will contest against NDA's Om Birla. This marks only the fourth contested Speaker's election in Independent India, the previous ones being in 1952, 1967, and 1976. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has appealed to the opposition to reconsider their nomination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 19:53 IST
Historic Election Looms as Lok Sabha Prepares to Vote for Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a rare election for its Speaker, an event not seen since 1976. Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh has been put forward as the opposition candidate against NDA's Om Birla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for failing to assure the opposition about their claim to the Deputy Speaker's post.

While elections for the Speaker's position were common before Independence, such contests have been notably scarce in Independent India, occurring only in 1952, 1967, and 1976. In those years, elections saw notable figures like G V Mavalankar, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, and Baliram Bhagat becoming Speaker.

Since Independence, only a few, including M A Ayyangar and G M C Balayogi, have managed to retain the Speaker's post in consecutive terms. G M C Balayogi was notably re-elected as Speaker of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha before his untimely death in 2002.

As Tuesday approaches, the Congress has put forward its eight-term member Kodikunnil Suresh for the Speaker's post, despite an appeal from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for the opposition to reconsider their decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024