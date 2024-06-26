Left Menu

AAP Alleges Political Vendetta in Kejriwal's Arrest

The AAP accuses central probe agencies of political bias following Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case. The party plans to raise the issue with INDIA bloc leaders in Parliament, alleging a misuse of power by the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:21 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the AAP alleged that central probe agencies, under the BJP's influence, are working with ill-will and political malice against its leaders. The party stated that it will urge INDIA bloc leaders to raise Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Parliament.

Kejriwal was taken into the CBI's custody for three days concerning the excise policy case. Following his formal arrest, Kejriwal's wife Sunita claimed that forces are conspiring to keep her husband behind bars, likening the situation to 'dictatorship' and 'emergency.'

The Aam Aadmi Party further accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre of orchestrating Kejriwal's arrest in a 'fake case,' while the BJP hit back, accusing AAP of creating 'melodrama' to distract from Delhi's water crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

