NCP Rivalries Explode Over 'Original' Claims in Lok Sabha

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) criticized MP Sunil Tatkare for labeling his party as the 'original NCP' while congratulating Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The Sharad Pawar-led group emphasized its authenticity by citing electoral victories in Baramati and Shirur. They also claimed Tatkare couldn't have won Raigad without the absence of their candidate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NCP faction led by Sharadchandra Pawar on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on MP Sunil Tatkare of the rival NCP group for labeling his party as the 'original' NCP during Lok Sabha proceedings. This exchange occurred as Tatkare congratulated newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

In his Lok Sabha speech, Tatkare stated he was congratulating Birla on behalf of what he termed the 'original Nationalist Congress Party chief, Ajit Pawar.' In a swift rebuttal, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction posted a video clip on social media platform X, asserting, 'Nobody becomes original just by making mere claims.' They highlighted their victories in Baramati and Shirur as proof of their authenticity.

Moreover, the Sharad Pawar-led faction suggested that had their candidate contested in Raigad, Tatkare would have been forced to enter Parliament via the 'backdoor' Rajya Sabha route. Tatkare, who secured a win in Raigad against his nearest rival from Shiv Sena (UBT), remains the sole MP from his faction in the Lok Sabha.

Curiously, Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, who lost the Baramati seat against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule of NCP (SP), was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha.

