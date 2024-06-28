Left Menu

Russia Warns US Over Increased Drone Flights in Black Sea

In a heated escalation, Russia's Defense Minister has warned the US about increasing drone flights over the Black Sea, suggesting potential aggressive responses. The Ministry noted heightened US involvement in the Ukraine conflict, increasing risks of direct confrontation. Recent incidents highlight growing tensions and potential for further conflicts.

In a significant escalation, Russia's Defense Minister has ordered officials to prepare a robust 'response' to US drone flights over the Black Sea, according to a ministry statement on Friday. This move appears to be a stern warning that Moscow could take forceful action to deter American reconnaissance aircraft.

The Russian Defense Ministry highlighted a recent uptick in the frequency of US drones operating over the Black Sea, stating these aircraft are engaged in gathering intelligence and targeting information for precision weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western nations. 'It demonstrates an increased involvement of the US and other NATO countries in the conflict in Ukraine on the side of the Kyiv regime,' said the ministry in an official statement.

Further, the ministry warned that such flights significantly raise the likelihood of incidents involving Russian military aircraft, thereby heightening the risk of direct military confrontation between NATO and Russia. 'NATO members will bear responsibility for that,' the ministry added. The directive from Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructs the General Staff to 'make proposals on measures of operative response to provocations.' The backdrop includes previous clashes over US drones in the region, notably a 2023 incident where a Russian fighter jet damaged an American drone, which crashed as a result. Such confrontations could further escalate tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

