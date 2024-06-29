CPI Leader D Raja Hails Jharkhand HC Bail for Hemant Soren, Promotes Secular Unity
CPI general secretary D Raja welcomed the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren during a press conference in Ranchi. Raja emphasized the importance of solidarity among secular parties and criticized the central government for its impact on the economy and social sectors.
- Country:
- India
CPI general secretary D Raja has lauded the Jharkhand High Court's decision to grant bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Speaking at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi, Raja stated that this move will foster unity among secular parties in the state.
During his two-day visit to Jharkhand, which includes participation in an Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Mahasabha event, Raja reiterated his commitment to uniting all democratic secular parties under the INDIA bloc to combat right-wing, communal, and fascist forces.
Soren, released on Friday following a state high court decision that found no likelihood of him committing an offense on bail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection to a money laundering investigation. On the NEET-UG row, Raja called for the cancellation of the examination due to allegations of irregularities, and he criticized the current government's handling of the economy, employment, and social issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Intervenes Amid NEET-UG Row Over Allegations of Malpractices
SC issues notices to Centre, NTA on plea for CBI probe into allegations of question paper leak, other irregularities in NEET-UG 2024.
Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi HC seeks police's stand on bail plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar.
SC seeks response in two weeks from Centre, NTA and others on plea for CBI probe into controversy-ridden NEET-UG exam.
Delhi HC Reviews Bail Plea of Kejriwal's Aide in Maliwal Assault Case