Eastern Region Unfolds: From Political Shifts to Natural Calamities

In the Eastern Region, significant developments are unfolding. Hemant Soren is poised to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once more as a consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs emerges.

On another front, Suvendu Adhikari has received the Calcutta High Court's approval to hold a peaceful dharna outside the Raj Bhavan on July 14, signaling a growing opposition movement in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, a critical INDIA bloc meeting is underway in Jharkhand amidst speculations of a change in leadership, adding to the political dynamism. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attributed the severe flood crisis affecting over 11.5 lakh people to uncontrollable geographical factors. Concurrently, Bihar faces infrastructural challenges with the collapse of the seventh bridge in 15 days.

