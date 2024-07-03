Eastern Region Unfolds: From Political Shifts to Natural Calamities
Top stories from the Eastern Region include Hemant Soren's likely return as Jharkhand CM, Suvendu Adhikari's dharna in Kolkata, an INDIA bloc meeting amid change-of-guard speculations, Assam's flood crisis, and a series of bridge collapses in Bihar.
- Country:
- India
In the Eastern Region, significant developments are unfolding. Hemant Soren is poised to become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand once more as a consensus among JMM-led alliance MLAs emerges.
On another front, Suvendu Adhikari has received the Calcutta High Court's approval to hold a peaceful dharna outside the Raj Bhavan on July 14, signaling a growing opposition movement in West Bengal.
Meanwhile, a critical INDIA bloc meeting is underway in Jharkhand amidst speculations of a change in leadership, adding to the political dynamism. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attributed the severe flood crisis affecting over 11.5 lakh people to uncontrollable geographical factors. Concurrently, Bihar faces infrastructural challenges with the collapse of the seventh bridge in 15 days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh, Bihar on June 18-19
Bihar: RJD's Misa Bharti criticizes JDU leader Devesh Chandra Thakur's remarks on Muslim, Yadav voters
Newly Constructed Bridge Over Bakra River Collapses in Bihar
Bridge Over Bakra River in Bihar Collapses Before Inauguration
Nishant Kumar: Bihar's Potential New Political Entrant?