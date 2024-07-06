NATO Leaders to Commit Long-term Military Support for Ukraine at Upcoming Summit

NATO leaders will pledge next week to maintain arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine at current levels for at least another year, aiming to reassure the war-torn country of their ongoing support and to show Russian President Vladimir Putin that they will not abandon Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden and his counterparts are set to meet in Washington for a three-day summit beginning Tuesday, in honor of NATO's 75th anniversary, as Russian troops continue pressing their advantage in Ukraine's eastern front in the war's third year.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg revealed that the alliance's 32-member countries have been spending approximately 40 billion euros annually on military equipment for Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022. He emphasized that this should be a "minimum baseline" moving forward.