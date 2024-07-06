Rahul Gandhi Vows Congress Comeback, Predicts BJP Defeat in Gujarat

In a stirring address to party workers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared the defeat of the BJP's Ram temple movement in Ayodhya by the Congress-INDIA bloc. Gandhi expressed confidence that the BJP will face a similar defeat in Gujarat's upcoming elections.

Gandhi's remarks came shortly after clashes between Congress and BJP workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office. Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting local grievances in Ayodhya and asserting that the Congress is resolute in reclaiming Gujarat from BJP dominance.

Targeting Modi, Gandhi emphasized the anger of Ayodhya's residents over inadequate compensation for land acquisitions and exclusion from the Ram Mandir inauguration. He stressed that the Congress's symbol is inclusive and rallied workers to defeat BJP's fear-based tactics, promising a fresh start from Gujarat.

