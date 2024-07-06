Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Vows Congress Comeback, Predicts BJP Defeat in Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi, addressing party workers, declared that the Congress-INDIA bloc has defeated the BJP's Ram temple movement in Ayodhya and will replicate this success in Gujarat. He criticized Prime Minister Modi and highlighted local grievances in Ayodhya, asserting that Congress will reclaim Gujarat from BJP dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-07-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 16:24 IST
Rahul Gandhi Vows Congress Comeback, Predicts BJP Defeat in Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring address to party workers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared the defeat of the BJP's Ram temple movement in Ayodhya by the Congress-INDIA bloc. Gandhi expressed confidence that the BJP will face a similar defeat in Gujarat's upcoming elections.

Gandhi's remarks came shortly after clashes between Congress and BJP workers outside the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office. Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting local grievances in Ayodhya and asserting that the Congress is resolute in reclaiming Gujarat from BJP dominance.

Targeting Modi, Gandhi emphasized the anger of Ayodhya's residents over inadequate compensation for land acquisitions and exclusion from the Ram Mandir inauguration. He stressed that the Congress's symbol is inclusive and rallied workers to defeat BJP's fear-based tactics, promising a fresh start from Gujarat.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
2
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
3
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024