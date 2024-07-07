Left Menu

Mayawati Demands CBI Probe into Tamil Nadu BSP Leader's Murder

BSP supremo Mayawati has demanded a CBI probe into the murder of the party's Tamil Nadu president K Armstrong, hacked to death on Friday. She claimed the arrested suspects were not the real culprits and urged CM Stalin to refer the case to the CBI to ensure justice and address law-and-order concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:24 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into the death of her party's slain Tamil Nadu president, K Armstrong, who was hacked to death on Friday.

She claimed the arrested suspects were not the real culprits and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to refer the probe to the Central agency to ensure justice for the victim.

During her visit to the city, Mayawati paid homage to Armstrong and placed a wreath before the body of the 52-year-old leader at a private school in Perambur.

Expressing anguish over Armstrong's death, she criticized the state's law and order, calling for a CBI investigation.

Mayawati urged CM Stalin to ensure justice for Armstrong and transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation, as she doubted the state government's capability to deliver justice.

She further expressed concerns over the safety of Dalits in the state following the incident and warned party workers not to take law and order into their own hands.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

