India Urges Dialogue for Ukraine Resolution Amid Modi-Putin Talks

India emphasizes the significance of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit talks with President Vladimir Putin. The United States has conveyed its concerns about India's relationship with Russia and urged India to promote respect for the UN Charter and Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 11:26 IST
India has reiterated its stance that dialogue and diplomacy are the only viable paths to resolving the Ukraine conflict, highlighting that solutions are unattainable on the battlefield, as disclosed by official sources. This statement comes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's summit talks with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Official sources emphasized India's call for the respect of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity and sovereignty. The US has urged India to ensure that any resolution of the Ukraine issue honors these principles.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed concerns about the Modi-Putin talks, urging India to demand that Russia respect the UN Charter and Ukraine's sovereignty. During Modi's two-day visit, advancing economic interests amid the Ukraine crisis remains a primary focus.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

