Biden Hosts NATO Summit Amid Election Concerns and Europe's Future

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomes NATO leaders to Washington on Tuesday for an annual summit, using the international stage to reassure both domestic and foreign allies of his leadership capabilities.

Biden, 81, remains committed to his campaign against Republican Donald Trump, despites concerns within his own party about his prospects following a lackluster debate. The November election outcome could significantly impact NATO and Europe's future stability.

Biden aims to highlight his administration's achievements, including a more robust and unified NATO, boasting increased membership and a strong stance on collective security. This has brought tangible benefits for American voters, including enhanced safety and international alliances, aides said.

The presence of NATO and other global leaders underscores Biden's coalition-building influence, a contrast to Trump's isolationist stance. Diplomats have expressed concerns about Biden's political viability, given his recent struggles and the looming prospect of a Trump resurgence.

The summit, celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary, will primarily focus on military and financial support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Leaders will discuss Ukraine's potential path to NATO membership, despite some wariness about provoking further Russian aggression.

Biden's agenda includes a high-profile speech and a solo press conference, aiming to address concerns over his leadership and reinforce NATO's mission. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend, emphasizing the continued international support for Ukraine's defense.

