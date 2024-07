Biden Hosts NATO Summit Amid Political and Military Tensions

In Washington, President Joe Biden welcomes NATO member heads for an annual summit, offering a crucial platform to fortify his leadership credentials both domestically and internationally. Biden, 81, faces scrutiny amid concerns of losing the upcoming election to Republican rival Donald Trump, 78.

The summit centers on NATO's stance against Russian aggression, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pushing for stronger air defenses and increased support. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, emphasized NATO's long-term commitment to Ukraine, including establishing a new military command in Germany and bolstering Ukrainian air power with F-16s.

Biden aims to portray a united NATO under U.S. leadership, promising American voters a safer country and stronger international alliances. However, concerns about his staying power persist among international leaders, adding a layer of uncertainty to the proceedings.

