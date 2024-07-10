Conservative Revival: The Rise of Cultural Nationalism in India
Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav addressed an international conservative conference, highlighting the rise of cultural nationalism in India. He emphasized the transition to a free-market economy, the reclamation of academic and media spaces, and the promotion of conservative values in education. He critiqued the left liberals and urged for skepticism towards their portrayal in foreign media.
- Country:
- United States
Observing the prevailing dominance of cultural nationalism in India, a senior RSS leader asserted at an international conservative conference that left liberals in the country are now marginalized and in distress.
Ram Madhav, speaking at the National Conservatism conference in the American capital, noted the conservative consensus that helped reclaim what was lost to Nehruvian liberalism decades ago. He highlighted the significant growth of India's economy and the proactive measures taken to instill conservative values in education and media.
Madhav urged conservatives globally to view Western media's portrayal of India skeptically, dismissing claims of authoritarianism and aligning with the struggles of Jews, showcasing a shared resilience.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shailendra Singh Joins US India Strategic and Partnership Forum's Board
US and India: A Multiplicative Partnership for Economic Growth
USD 6 bn investment on AI by 2027 to transform India: IDC
UNGA President honours India's Hansa Mehta on International Day for Women in Diplomacy
Ambassador of India to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurates exhibition on '100 years of India at Olympics'