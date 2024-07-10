Conservative Revival: The Rise of Cultural Nationalism in India

Observing the prevailing dominance of cultural nationalism in India, a senior RSS leader asserted at an international conservative conference that left liberals in the country are now marginalized and in distress.

Ram Madhav, speaking at the National Conservatism conference in the American capital, noted the conservative consensus that helped reclaim what was lost to Nehruvian liberalism decades ago. He highlighted the significant growth of India's economy and the proactive measures taken to instill conservative values in education and media.

Madhav urged conservatives globally to view Western media's portrayal of India skeptically, dismissing claims of authoritarianism and aligning with the struggles of Jews, showcasing a shared resilience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)