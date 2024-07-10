Left Menu

Conservative Revival: The Rise of Cultural Nationalism in India

Senior RSS leader Ram Madhav addressed an international conservative conference, highlighting the rise of cultural nationalism in India. He emphasized the transition to a free-market economy, the reclamation of academic and media spaces, and the promotion of conservative values in education. He critiqued the left liberals and urged for skepticism towards their portrayal in foreign media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2024 05:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 05:43 IST
Conservative Revival: The Rise of Cultural Nationalism in India
Ram Madhav
  • Country:
  • United States

Observing the prevailing dominance of cultural nationalism in India, a senior RSS leader asserted at an international conservative conference that left liberals in the country are now marginalized and in distress.

Ram Madhav, speaking at the National Conservatism conference in the American capital, noted the conservative consensus that helped reclaim what was lost to Nehruvian liberalism decades ago. He highlighted the significant growth of India's economy and the proactive measures taken to instill conservative values in education and media.

Madhav urged conservatives globally to view Western media's portrayal of India skeptically, dismissing claims of authoritarianism and aligning with the struggles of Jews, showcasing a shared resilience.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024