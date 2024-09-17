Attack on Military Training Camp in Mali's Capital Sparks Concern
A military training camp in Bamako, Mali, was attacked early Tuesday. Col. Marima Sagara reported the attack on the gendarme training school, with explosions and smoke visible. Details about the attackers remain unknown. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger face insurgencies from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:03 IST
- Country:
- Mali
A military training camp in Mali's capital was attacked early Tuesday, the army said.
Col. Marima Sagara, deputy director of the army's communications service, reported that the gendarme training school in Bamako had been attacked. An Associated Press reporter noted two explosions and saw smoke rising from the outskirts of the city.
The identity and number of attackers remain unknown, as does the status of the situation. Mali, alongside Burkina Faso and Niger, continues to battle insurgencies involving groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mali
- attack
- military camp
- Bamako
- gendarme
- Col. Marima Sagara
- explosions
- smoke
- rising
- Burkina Faso
- Niger
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Environmental Crisis in Sao Paulo: Drought, Algae Blooms, and Smoke
Swift Evacuation on Tiruchirappalli-Karaikal Train After Smoke Sighting
Edwards Boosts Indian Manufacturing with Local Production of Signature Optica Smoke Detectors
Explosions heard in Mali's capital; military training camp attacked, reports AP.
World Briefs: UNRWA's Gaza Success, Putin's Army Expansion, Explosions, and Emmy Wins