Attack on Military Training Camp in Mali's Capital Sparks Concern

A military training camp in Bamako, Mali, was attacked early Tuesday. Col. Marima Sagara reported the attack on the gendarme training school, with explosions and smoke visible. Details about the attackers remain unknown. Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger face insurgencies from groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

A military training camp in Mali's capital was attacked early Tuesday, the army said.

Col. Marima Sagara, deputy director of the army's communications service, reported that the gendarme training school in Bamako had been attacked. An Associated Press reporter noted two explosions and saw smoke rising from the outskirts of the city.

The identity and number of attackers remain unknown, as does the status of the situation. Mali, alongside Burkina Faso and Niger, continues to battle insurgencies involving groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State.

