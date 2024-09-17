Left Menu

Support for Ukraine Essential for Moldova's Stability: Baerbock

At a conference, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized that helping Ukraine is crucial for Moldova's stability. Moldova, which faces significant economic challenges due to the ongoing conflict, seeks increased support from international partners to mitigate Russian interference and the war's impact on its economy.

Chisinau | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:35 IST
  Moldova

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine for the stability of neighboring Moldova. Speaking at a conference aimed at addressing Russian interference in the region, Baerbock noted that aiding Ukraine contributes to stabilizing Moldova.

Baerbock was in Chisinau for the Moldova Partnership Platform, alongside allies from France and Romania. Germany, a major military backer of Ukraine, initiated the platform to help stabilize Moldova's economy and counter Russian disinformation after Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu acknowledged the country's ongoing challenges and appealed for increased international support. She highlighted the severe economic damage caused by the war and the continued uncertainty hindering economic development.



