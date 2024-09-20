Amit Shah Appeals to Naxals to Lay Down Arms, Warns of All-Out Operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a fervent appeal to Naxals, urging them to surrender and abandon violence, or face an all-out offensive. Speaking to 55 victims of Naxal violence from Chhattisgarh at his residence, Shah set a deadline, declaring that Maoists would breathe their last on March 31, 2026.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute stance, Shah stated that both Naxal violence and its underlying ideology would be eradicated from the country. 'I appeal to Naxals to give up violence, lay down arms, and surrender as militants in the northeast have done. If you do not listen, an all-out operation will soon be carried out to end this menace,' he warned.

Shah praised security forces for their significant achievements against Maoists, noting that the issue is now confined to just four districts of Chhattisgarh. He recounted how a planned Maoist corridor from Pashupatinath in Nepal to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh was thwarted by the Modi government. Additionally, he announced the upcoming welfare scheme for victims of Naxal violence, promising support in areas such as jobs and healthcare in close collaboration with the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)