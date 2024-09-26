Trump Criticizes U.S. Ukrainian Policy Amid Escalating Conflict
Former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Ukraine, describing the country as 'demolished' and its people as 'dead'. At a recent event, Trump argued that Ukraine should have made concessions to Russia before the invasion. He blamed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the ongoing conflict.
In a stark critique of current U.S. policy towards Ukraine, former President Donald Trump described the nation as 'demolished' and its people as 'dead' during an economic speech in North Carolina on Wednesday.
Trump argued that Ukraine should have made concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to Russia's February 2022 invasion, insisting that even the 'worst deal' would have been preferable to the current situation.
The former president, known for his criticism of U.S. aid to Ukraine, reiterated his belief that Russia would not have invaded under his administration. Trump also attributed the ongoing conflict to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing them of irresponsibly arming Ukraine instead of pushing for territorial concessions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
