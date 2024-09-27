Massive Israeli Strikes Rock Beirut: Casualties Reported
The Lebanese health ministry reported at least two fatalities and 76 injuries following massive Israeli airstrikes in a Beirut suburb targeting Hezbollah's central headquarters. The strikes led to enormous explosions, leveling buildings and sending smoke into the sky. Reports indicate that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may have been the target.
At least two people were killed and 76 others wounded in massive Israeli airstrikes targeting a Beirut suburb, the Lebanese health ministry said on Friday.
The Israeli military confirmed hitting Hezbollah's central headquarters in Beirut, resulting in a series of massive explosions that leveled multiple buildings and sent clouds of orange and black smoke billowing into the skies.
According to Lebanese sources, there were strong indications that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah may have been the target of these strikes, though this has yet to be officially confirmed.
