Trump Assures Zelenskiy of Support if Reelected

In a recent interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed he had received a firm commitment from former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, contingent upon Trump's reelection in the upcoming November presidential election.

"I don't know what will follow the elections or who will emerge as president, but Donald Trump conveyed very clearly to me that he would support Ukraine," said Zelenskiy, reflecting on their private conversation.

The discussion between the two leaders took place behind closed doors last Friday, where Trump's assurance to align with Ukraine was a focal point.

