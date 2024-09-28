Trump Assures Zelenskiy of Support if Reelected
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed in a Fox News interview that former U.S. President Donald Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, should Trump be reelected in November. Zelenskiy shared this information about their closed-door meeting last Friday.
