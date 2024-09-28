Left Menu

Trump Assures Zelenskiy of Support if Reelected

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed in a Fox News interview that former U.S. President Donald Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, should Trump be reelected in November. Zelenskiy shared this information about their closed-door meeting last Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:41 IST
Trump Assures Zelenskiy of Support if Reelected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent interview with Fox News, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed he had received a firm commitment from former U.S. President Donald Trump regarding support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, contingent upon Trump's reelection in the upcoming November presidential election.

"I don't know what will follow the elections or who will emerge as president, but Donald Trump conveyed very clearly to me that he would support Ukraine," said Zelenskiy, reflecting on their private conversation.

The discussion between the two leaders took place behind closed doors last Friday, where Trump's assurance to align with Ukraine was a focal point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024