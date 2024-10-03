Political Rift in Kerala: The Jaleel-Anvar Face-off
In Kerala, political tensions flared as MLA K T Jaleel backed the ruling CPI(M) and clashed with MLA P V Anvar. Anvar criticized Jaleel's reliance on others for support, while Jaleel refuted the claims, emphasizing his independence and commitment to public service without personal gain.
The political landscape in Kerala witnessed a heated exchange between MLA K T Jaleel and MLA P V Anvar, highlighting the evolving dynamics within the state's legislative assembly. This disagreement comes on the heels of Jaleel expressing support for the ruling CPI(M), contrasting sharply with Anvar's views.
Anvar launched a critique against Jaleel, suggesting that Jaleel is reliant on external backing rather than popular support. He accused Jaleel of lacking the initiative to tackle issues of public interest independently, attributing this to his dependence on the ruling coalition's support.
Responding to these allegations, Jaleel defended his stance in a Facebook post, asserting his autonomy and dedication to public service. He noted his refusal to accept remuneration for attending political meetings and expressed unwavering loyalty to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The verbal clash underscores deeper ideological divides within Kerala's political milieu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
