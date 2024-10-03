Laddu Adulteration Scandal: A Threat to Sanatana Dharma?
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed concerns over the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus with animal fat under the previous regime. He highlighted this issue as merely the 'tip of the iceberg,' signaling the need for further investigation into past governance. Kalyan emphasized the necessity of protecting Sanatana Dharma.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has raised alarms over an alleged laddu adulteration scandal, accusing the previous regime of misconduct. During a public rally, he called for inquiries into various decisions made by the previous government, emphasizing the urgent need to tackle this issue.
Kalyan communicated his stance to the judiciary as the Supreme Court prepared to address allegations that animal fat was used in preparing Tirupati laddus, pointing to ongoing corruption charges against the prior administration. He stressed the importance of safeguarding Sanatana Dharma.
The Chief Minister's remarks underscored his commitment to defending traditional values. Amid the controversy, he joined the chorus against political misuse of religious sentiments, urging the establishment of legislative protections for Sanatana Dharma at both national and state levels.
