Political Uproar Over Karnataka Minister's Remarks on Savarkar

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's recent comments about historical figure Veer Savarkar have ignited a storm of political reactions. After Rao's controversial remarks on October 2, BJP leader CT Ravi accused him of endorsing divisive ideologies, questioning the Congress's stance on nationalism versus fundamentalism.

The controversy originated at the release of the Kannada edition of 'Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India'. Rao claimed Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin, supported modernist views and cow meat consumption, contrasting with Mahatma Gandhi's vegetarian principles and secular beliefs.

Rao criticized the growing influence of organizations like the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, underlining the importance of addressing their narrative. Emphasizing the need for awareness, he called for a balanced approach to counter fundamentalism, while differentiating it from traditionalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)