Left Menu

Political Uproar Over Karnataka Minister's Remarks on Savarkar

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao sparked controversy with comments on Veer Savarkar, leading to widespread political backlash. BJP leader CT Ravi criticized Rao for allegedly promoting divisive issues. Rao's statements emerged during a Gandhi-related event, where he targeted RSS and Hindu Mahasabha philosophies. The incident has intensified debates on nationalism and fundamentalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:57 IST
Political Uproar Over Karnataka Minister's Remarks on Savarkar
BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's recent comments about historical figure Veer Savarkar have ignited a storm of political reactions. After Rao's controversial remarks on October 2, BJP leader CT Ravi accused him of endorsing divisive ideologies, questioning the Congress's stance on nationalism versus fundamentalism.

The controversy originated at the release of the Kannada edition of 'Gandhi's Assassin: The Making of Nathuram Godse and His Idea of India'. Rao claimed Savarkar, a Chitpavan Brahmin, supported modernist views and cow meat consumption, contrasting with Mahatma Gandhi's vegetarian principles and secular beliefs.

Rao criticized the growing influence of organizations like the RSS and Hindu Mahasabha, underlining the importance of addressing their narrative. Emphasizing the need for awareness, he called for a balanced approach to counter fundamentalism, while differentiating it from traditionalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024