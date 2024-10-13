Kejriwal Calls Youth to Join AAP for Nation Building

Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal invites public-spirited youth to join AAP, critiquing BJP's governance after their Lok Sabha election results. He outlines AAP's focus on education, health, and basic services, highlighting its successes in Delhi and aims for nationwide implementation. Kejriwal emphasizes service over hooliganism and corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda | Updated: 13-10-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 19:37 IST
Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, has extended an invitation to the enthusiastic youth of India to join the Aam Aadmi Party, underscoring a need for a shift from the BJP's governance strategies, which he claims the public rejected in recent Lok Sabha polls.

During a rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Kejriwal criticized the BJP for attempting to destabilize his government in Delhi and touted AAP's achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure over the past decade.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal vowed to expand AAP's successful service-oriented governance model nationwide. He argued these actions are not mere freebies but essential services earning public blessings.

