Celebrating Naveen Patnaik: A Legacy of Leadership in Odisha

Naveen Patnaik, esteemed leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha, celebrated his 78th birthday on Wednesday. Political figures and celebrities, including Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, extended their wishes. Patnaik served as the Chief Minister from 2000 to 2024.

During his tenure, Patnaik's transformative leadership turned Odisha into the hockey capital of India. His governance focused on uplifting the impoverished and illiterate, earning admiration across the political spectrum. Biju Janata Dal, the party he formed after his father's passing, ruled the state effectively.

Born in Cuttack, Patnaik was educated in prestigious institutions before venturing into politics at 50. His legacy continues as a statesman dedicated to Odisha's development and prosperity, with many wishing him health and prolonged service on his special day.

(With inputs from agencies.)