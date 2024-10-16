Left Menu

BJP MLA Assault Sparks Political Turmoil in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri bar association president Awadhesh Singh and his wife Pushpa Singh were booked for allegedly assaulting BJP MLA Yogesh Verma. The incident occurred during the Urban Cooperative Bank board elections. An FIR was lodged based on Verma's complaint, leading to Singh's suspension and expulsion from the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 16-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lakhimpur Kheri bar association president Awadhesh Singh and his wife, former Urban Cooperative Bank chairperson Pushpa Singh, have been booked on charges of assaulting BJP MLA Yogesh Verma, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred during the filing of nomination papers for the Urban Cooperative Bank board elections on October 9. Besides the couple, over three dozen unidentified individuals are named in the FIR filed at Kotwali station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following a complaint by MLA Verma, Awadhesh Singh and his associates faced suspension and eventual expulsion from the BJP, as videos of the incident circulated on social media, featuring police presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

