Kejriwal Urges Voters to Preserve Free Schemes Amid BJP's Power Bid

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, made a significant appearance on Wednesday as he joined the 'Padyatra' campaign, aimed at the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

During the event in Khichripur, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to derail the AAP government's free electricity and healthcare schemes, suggesting that BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Gujarat feared similar demands from their citizens.

He encouraged Delhi voters to support AAP to continue these schemes and warned that a BJP victory would result in the discontinuation of these benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)