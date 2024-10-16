Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges Voters to Preserve Free Schemes Amid BJP's Power Bid

Arvind Kejriwal joined the 'Padyatra' campaign and warned Delhi voters that BJP plans to halt AAP's free schemes if they win the Assembly polls. He criticized BJP for previously stalling AAP efforts via the LG and emphasized the importance of supporting AAP to maintain these amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:20 IST
Kejriwal Urges Voters to Preserve Free Schemes Amid BJP's Power Bid
Padyatra
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, made a significant appearance on Wednesday as he joined the 'Padyatra' campaign, aimed at the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.

During the event in Khichripur, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to derail the AAP government's free electricity and healthcare schemes, suggesting that BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Gujarat feared similar demands from their citizens.

He encouraged Delhi voters to support AAP to continue these schemes and warned that a BJP victory would result in the discontinuation of these benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024