Kejriwal Urges Voters to Preserve Free Schemes Amid BJP's Power Bid
Arvind Kejriwal joined the 'Padyatra' campaign and warned Delhi voters that BJP plans to halt AAP's free schemes if they win the Assembly polls. He criticized BJP for previously stalling AAP efforts via the LG and emphasized the importance of supporting AAP to maintain these amenities.
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convenor, made a significant appearance on Wednesday as he joined the 'Padyatra' campaign, aimed at the upcoming Assembly elections in Delhi.
During the event in Khichripur, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to derail the AAP government's free electricity and healthcare schemes, suggesting that BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Gujarat feared similar demands from their citizens.
He encouraged Delhi voters to support AAP to continue these schemes and warned that a BJP victory would result in the discontinuation of these benefits.
