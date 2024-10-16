Biden Boosts Ukraine: New $425M Aid Package Announced

U.S. President Joe Biden has unveiled a substantial military aid package for Ukraine, following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The White House confirmed the aid totals $425 million, aimed at bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.

This vital security assistance package includes significant enhancements like air defense systems, air-to-ground munitions, and armored vehicles. These provisions are expected to fortify Ukraine's military readiness amidst ongoing regional tensions.

Announcing the decision, the White House emphasized this gesture as part of continuing efforts to support Ukraine's sovereignty and security needs. The package underscores a commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defenses in the face of external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)