Left Menu

Ukraine's Crossroads: Zaluzhnyi Endorses Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan

Former Ukrainian commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi publicly supports President Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' despite tensions. The plan advises NATO membership and Western missile strikes against Russia. Zaluzhnyi stresses Ukraine needs more Western support amid a coalition with North Korea, Iran, and China. Ukraine's grim outlook requires strategic reforms and international backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:01 IST
Ukraine's Crossroads: Zaluzhnyi Endorses Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant public appearance, former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi voiced support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' to end the conflict with Russia. Despite being dismissed earlier this year, Zaluzhnyi emphasized the necessity for Ukraine to align with NATO and secure extended military capabilities.

Zaluzhnyi addressed a London audience, highlighting the strategic necessity for NATO membership as Ukraine's sole security guarantee. His comments followed Ukraine's challenging summer counter-offensive, underscoring deficiencies in Western support while Russia rallied external allies, potentially heightening global tensions.

With troops from North Korea reportedly joining Russian forces, Zaluzhnyi warns of escalating conflict. He stressed that overcoming this alliance of authoritarian states requires substantial military and strategic reforms, emphasizing a pressing need for Western aid as Ukraine braces for ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024