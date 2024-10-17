Ukraine's Crossroads: Zaluzhnyi Endorses Zelenskyy's Bold Victory Plan

In a significant public appearance, former Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi voiced support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'victory plan' to end the conflict with Russia. Despite being dismissed earlier this year, Zaluzhnyi emphasized the necessity for Ukraine to align with NATO and secure extended military capabilities.

Zaluzhnyi addressed a London audience, highlighting the strategic necessity for NATO membership as Ukraine's sole security guarantee. His comments followed Ukraine's challenging summer counter-offensive, underscoring deficiencies in Western support while Russia rallied external allies, potentially heightening global tensions.

With troops from North Korea reportedly joining Russian forces, Zaluzhnyi warns of escalating conflict. He stressed that overcoming this alliance of authoritarian states requires substantial military and strategic reforms, emphasizing a pressing need for Western aid as Ukraine braces for ongoing warfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)