NDA Strikes Confidence Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, leading the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral charge in Jharkhand, expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects for the upcoming assembly elections. He stated the party would only feel relief after curbing the alleged misrule by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress.

Chouhan declared the BJP's intention to contest the elections alongside the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party. Under the alliance, AJSU is set to contest 10 seats, JD(U) on 2, and LJP will vie for the solitary seat of Chatra, with the BJP contesting the remaining 68.

During the press conference, which also featured state BJP president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato, and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chouhan expressed optimism about the alliances' chances. The Election Commission has scheduled Jharkhand's elections in two phases on November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)