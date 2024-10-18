Left Menu

Race Begins: Jharkhand Assembly Nominations Underway

The nomination process for the Jharkhand assembly elections began with three candidates filing their papers. Two-phase voting occurs on November 13 and 20 for 43 constituencies, with results on November 23. The election will see 2.60 crore electors casting their votes across general, ST, and SC seats.

On Friday, the nomination process for the Jharkhand assembly elections commenced, marking the start of preparations for the first phase of voting on November 13. An election official confirmed that three nominations were submitted on the initial day.

The filing of nominations is open until October 25, with candidates permitted to enter the Returning Officer's chamber in groups of no more than five. The security deposit for general candidates is Rs 10,000, reduced to Rs 5,000 for SC/ST applicants. A spending cap of Rs 40 lakh per candidate is enforced.

The assembly election involves an electorate of 2.60 crore, a notable increase from 2019. As the scrutiny of nominations is set for October 28, candidates have until October 30 to withdraw. Voting will take place across the state for general, Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Scheduled Castes (SC) seats.

