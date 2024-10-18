Biden's Urgent Call for Unity Amid Global Crises

U.S. President Joe Biden called for unwavering Western support for Ukraine on Friday as the nation braces for a challenging winter, amidst rising tensions from Russia's invasion. His remarks came ahead of talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a brief visit to Berlin.

Biden highlighted the critical need for continued backing of Ukraine, emphasizing the high stakes of allowing aggression to go unchecked. He pledged to discuss increased military aid and energy infrastructure support with Scholz, alongside Middle East peace efforts.

The visit comes as the U.S. presidential election looms. Biden's approach contrasts with Republican opponent Donald Trump, who suggests more conditional NATO assistance. Biden's presence in Berlin underscores strong U.S.-German ties, crucial since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies.)