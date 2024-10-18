BRICS: A Non-Western Unity Shaping Global Dynamics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the BRICS alliance stands as a 'non-West' grouping, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this outlook. This assertion comes just before the upcoming BRICS Summit in Russia, highlighting its economic contributions and openness to new members.

During a meeting with foreign journalists, Putin criticized the U.S. for its role in the Ukraine conflict, asserting NATO's involvement in the war. He stressed that setting a timeline for peace in Ukraine is currently unfeasible and counterproductive.

Additionally, Putin acknowledged the popularity of Indian films in Russia and expressed optimism for a deeper cultural exchange. He also voiced concerns about the Gaza situation, noting that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited to participate in BRICS-related events.

