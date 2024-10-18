BRICS: A Non-Western Unity Shaping Global Dynamics
Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted BRICS as a 'non-West' alliance, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Discussing Ukraine, he noted NATO's involvement and refrained from setting a conflict end date. Putin emphasized BRICS' openness to new members, whilst expressing interest in Indian films entering the Russian market.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has emphasized that the BRICS alliance stands as a 'non-West' grouping, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this outlook. This assertion comes just before the upcoming BRICS Summit in Russia, highlighting its economic contributions and openness to new members.
During a meeting with foreign journalists, Putin criticized the U.S. for its role in the Ukraine conflict, asserting NATO's involvement in the war. He stressed that setting a timeline for peace in Ukraine is currently unfeasible and counterproductive.
Additionally, Putin acknowledged the popularity of Indian films in Russia and expressed optimism for a deeper cultural exchange. He also voiced concerns about the Gaza situation, noting that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been invited to participate in BRICS-related events.
