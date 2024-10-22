Zelenskyy's Victory Plan Hinges on US Post-Election Stance

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging allies to adopt a more favorable view of his victory plan post-US elections, though acknowledges Germany's hesitance on Ukraine's NATO membership bid.

He believes both Ukraine and Russia are watching US election results closely, which may affect the prospects for cease-fire talks.

While France, Britain, and Italy show support, Germany remains cautious due to fear of provoking Russia. Zelenskyy contends that a decisive US stance could sway Germany's decision.

