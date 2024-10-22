Zelenskyy's Victory Plan Hinges on US Post-Election Stance
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy seeks stronger backing for his victory plan, particularly from NATO allies, after the US election. He notes key demands face resistance, especially from Germany. Zelenskyy anticipates that both Ukraine and Russia are assessing election outcomes, influencing potential cease-fire negotiations.
- Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging allies to adopt a more favorable view of his victory plan post-US elections, though acknowledges Germany's hesitance on Ukraine's NATO membership bid.
He believes both Ukraine and Russia are watching US election results closely, which may affect the prospects for cease-fire talks.
While France, Britain, and Italy show support, Germany remains cautious due to fear of provoking Russia. Zelenskyy contends that a decisive US stance could sway Germany's decision.
