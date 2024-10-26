Left Menu

Georgia's Political Tug-of-War: Election Results Divide Nation

Georgia navigates a challenging political landscape as both ruling and opposition parties declare victory in a pivotal parliamentary election. With split exit poll results, the nation stands at a crossroads between Western alignment and a pro-Russian stance, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 26-10-2024 22:25 IST
Amid heightened geopolitical tensions related to the war in Ukraine, Georgia's parliamentary election has become a focal point for its future direction—Western alignment or a resurgence of pro-Russian ideology. Both ruling and opposition parties have declared victory in Saturday's election, with exit polls offering contrasting outcomes.

Despite Imedi TV channel's exit poll projecting a victory for the ruling Georgian Dream party, opposition-backed channels Formula and Mtavari Arkhi forecast a coalition of pro-Western parties securing a majority in the 150-seat parliament. Celebrations erupted on all sides, including affirmation from Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgian Dream's founder.

The election occurs against a backdrop of allegations of vote-buying and electoral misconduct by Georgian Dream, disclosed by President Salome Zourabichvili and independent monitors. The divided opposition, if successful, faces the challenge of forming a cohesive governance structure. Final results are keenly anticipated.

