MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri Clears Up Airport Cartridge Incident
Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA from the ruling National Conference, explained that cartridges found in his baggage at Srinagar Airport were for his licensed weapon. He clarified he was not detained, and security was following protocol. Veeri missed his flight and plans to travel to Jammu by road.
In a recent incident at Srinagar International Airport, MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri clarified that cartridges discovered in his baggage belonged to his licensed weapon. Veeri, a member of the ruling National Conference, was reportedly delayed while embarking on a flight to Jammu.
The legislator stated via a video posted by NC on social media platform X, that the cartridges were mistakenly packed in his luggage. Veeri, representing Srigufwara-Bijbehara, emphasized that he was not detained and airport security was merely adhering to standard operating procedures.
Claiming the matter had been exaggerated by political opponents, Veeri mentioned that he would miss his flight to Jammu due to the incident and would proceed by road travel instead.
