Left Menu

MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri Clears Up Airport Cartridge Incident

Bashir Ahmad Veeri, an MLA from the ruling National Conference, explained that cartridges found in his baggage at Srinagar Airport were for his licensed weapon. He clarified he was not detained, and security was following protocol. Veeri missed his flight and plans to travel to Jammu by road.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-10-2024 06:37 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 06:37 IST
MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri Clears Up Airport Cartridge Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Srinagar International Airport, MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri clarified that cartridges discovered in his baggage belonged to his licensed weapon. Veeri, a member of the ruling National Conference, was reportedly delayed while embarking on a flight to Jammu.

The legislator stated via a video posted by NC on social media platform X, that the cartridges were mistakenly packed in his luggage. Veeri, representing Srigufwara-Bijbehara, emphasized that he was not detained and airport security was merely adhering to standard operating procedures.

Claiming the matter had been exaggerated by political opponents, Veeri mentioned that he would miss his flight to Jammu due to the incident and would proceed by road travel instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024