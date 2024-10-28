Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections as JMM Demands Changes

Amid escalating tensions in Jharkhand's political arena, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has appealed to the Election Commission to remove Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers from their posts. The JMM alleges that these officials have shown favoritism towards the opposition party BJP.

As the state prepares for elections on November 13 and 20, JMM's allegations center around an incident involving the detention of a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, a key figure backing Chief Minister Hemant Soren. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claims that the officials pressured local police to release the vehicle, constituting a violation of the election code.

The opposition BJP retaliated by demanding proof for the allegations, urging strict action against JMM's spokesperson for what they term baseless accusations. Both parties are intensifying their scrutiny as the electoral process in Jharkhand progresses under a cloud of controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)