Left Menu

Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections as JMM Demands Changes

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha demands the removal of Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers, accusing them of bias towards the BJP. They claim the officials improperly influenced police actions, violating electoral conduct, while BJP countered with demands for substantiated allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-10-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 08:51 IST
Tensions Rise Ahead of Jharkhand Elections as JMM Demands Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Jharkhand's political arena, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has appealed to the Election Commission to remove Chief Electoral Officer K Ravi Kumar and two senior IPS officers from their posts. The JMM alleges that these officials have shown favoritism towards the opposition party BJP.

As the state prepares for elections on November 13 and 20, JMM's allegations center around an incident involving the detention of a vehicle carrying Mandal Murmu, a key figure backing Chief Minister Hemant Soren. JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya claims that the officials pressured local police to release the vehicle, constituting a violation of the election code.

The opposition BJP retaliated by demanding proof for the allegations, urging strict action against JMM's spokesperson for what they term baseless accusations. Both parties are intensifying their scrutiny as the electoral process in Jharkhand progresses under a cloud of controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024