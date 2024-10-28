Controversial Elections: Hungary's Orban in Georgia Amidst Protests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Georgia on Monday amidst electoral tensions after extending congratulations to the ruling Georgian Dream party on their recent election win.

The electoral commission announced a victory with nearly 54% of the vote, yet opposition parties dispute this outcome, alleging voting violations and calling for protests in response.

The election has spotlighted Georgia's complex geopolitical stance, with Orban's controversial congratulatory remarks to a party accused of fostering Russian ties, despite Hungary itself facing criticism for its close relationship with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)