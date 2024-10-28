Left Menu

Controversial Elections: Hungary's Orban in Georgia Amidst Protests

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Georgia following contentious elections where the ruling party, Georgian Dream, claimed victory amid allegations of voting irregularities. Orban's congratulatory remarks and presence have stirred controversy given Hungary's contentious ties with Russia. The election remains disputed, with calls for investigation and protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tbilisi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:17 IST
Controversial Elections: Hungary's Orban in Georgia Amidst Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Georgia

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Georgia on Monday amidst electoral tensions after extending congratulations to the ruling Georgian Dream party on their recent election win.

The electoral commission announced a victory with nearly 54% of the vote, yet opposition parties dispute this outcome, alleging voting violations and calling for protests in response.

The election has spotlighted Georgia's complex geopolitical stance, with Orban's controversial congratulatory remarks to a party accused of fostering Russian ties, despite Hungary itself facing criticism for its close relationship with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024