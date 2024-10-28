Soren Blasts BJP Over Infiltration Allegations in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday launched a fierce attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of misleading the public by alleging his party's involvement in patronizing Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Speaking at a Madhupur rally in support of JMM candidate Hafizul Hassan, Soren raised questions about the basis for the BJP's claims of infiltration in Jharkhand.

He highlighted that border security falls under central purview, not the state's, emphasizing that any infiltration issues lie with the Centre. Soren remarked that the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh landing at an Indian airbase is indicative of BJP's central responsibility.

